ASUS adds a dash of color to its upgraded midrange VivoBooks

The screen has a FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, beautifully bold colors and a crisp contrast that looks good no matter what mode the Flip 14 is in. ASUS says the viewing angles are as wide as 178 degrees, too.

Since the Flip 14 can be used in tablet mode, it only makes sense that the display is also a touchscreen. As you might expect, it's compatible with the ASUS Pen active stylus for your drawing and handwriting needs. Of course, if you get tired of that, you can always just flip the device back into laptop mode, where you'll be greeted with a full-size keyboard complete with backlit keys and ambient light control, which is handy for typing in the gloom and the dark.

The Flip is clad in a slim 17.6mm-thin aluminum chassis that weighs in at just 1.5kg, which is definitely light enough to carry around in your purse or backpack. It's pretty stylish to boot, and comes in either a classy Star Grey or a lovely Galaxy Blue. For that extra bit of security, there's also an optional fingerprint sensor that can be mounted onto the touchpad.

Of course, the reason for getting the Flip 14 in the first place is that it, you know, flips. And thankfully it has a 360-degree metal hinge to do that work. ASUS said it tested the Flip by opening and closing it 20,000 times, and it apparently passed with flying colors.

The Flip 14's sound is enhanced with the company's' SonicMaster audio tech, and it has far-field microphone technology, so you can shout at Cortana to tell you your day's appointments from up to four meters away.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet on these models, but we'll be sure to update you when we get that information. In the meantime, stay tuned to this post for our hands-on impressions as soon as the ASUS keynote is over here at Computex 2018.

