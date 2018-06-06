LG's Q Stylus phone is a budget Galaxy Note rival

The processor is an unnamed 8-core model -- hence the "mid-range" designation -- but you do get up to 4GB of RAM, depending on the model (more on that in a second). It also comes with USB Type-C fast charging, IP68 water and dust protection and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Confusingly, there are a several models in the Q Stylus lineup, the regular Q Stylus, the Q Stylus+ and the Q Stylus α. (Those latter characters are supposed to be in superscript, a rather clueless decision from LG's marketing department.) The Q+ gets 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage via microSD and a 16-megapixel camera, while the other models get 3GB, 32GB via microSD and 13-megapixel front cameras, respectively.

The Q Stylus is coming to North America and Asia later this month in Aurora Black (Q, Q+), Moroccan Blue (Q, Q+, Qα) and Lavender Violet (Q+). It will be introduced elsewhere afterwards, but it's not clear which models are coming where, and there's no word yet on pricing.