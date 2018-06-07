Intel wants to get you excited for PCs with 'Creator' machines

Intel is also working with partners like Tactual Labs to develop new touchscreen monitor technology meant to compete with expensive drawing tablets. In a brief pen input comparison, Intel clocked a Wacom device's responsiveness at 150 FPS, while its prototype monitor achieved a much smoother 400FPS. And of course, another benefit with Intel's solution is that it's also a regular capacitive touchscreen, whereas Wacom's hardware relies on electro-magnetic resistance. Intel seems to have taken a cue from Microsoft's Surface Studio -- the company tells me it's also exploring new hinge implementations for Creator monitors.

Based on what we've seen so far, Intel's Creator PC program mainly exists to remind professionals that they should look beyond Apple's hardware when they need a new computer. Techies might have noticed that Windows-powered machines are better than ever, but it's something mainstream consumers could easily miss.

