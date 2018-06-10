‘Elder Scrolls: Blades’ is an RPG you can play anywhere

There are a few different modes as well, including a rogue-like endless dungeon and an arena for 1v1 combat. You can even build out your own town. As you build the town out, you'll unlock additional quests. And, hey you can play the entire game in portrait mode, one-handed. Pre-orders for the F2P game are live right now in case you're really excited. Howard said that Bethesda will keep the game going for years to come, a la what it's been doing with Fallout Shelter, which is now available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

We've brought the beauty of an Elder Scrolls game to mobile.



The Elder Scrolls: Blades provides a massive first-person RPG experience you can play on your phone during those "important meetings". ;) #BE3 pic.twitter.com/sZzShIw3DV — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

