Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kojima Studios
save
Save
share

Watch the 'Death Stranding' gameplay footage to be even more confused

Oh man, I have no idea what's going on.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Design
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Kojima Studios

The first game from Kojima Studios, "Death Stranding", left audiences' mouths agape during its initial previews during last year's E3. For 2018, Sony once again wowed the audience, this time with actual gameplay footage. Not that that actually helped anybody understand what the heck is going on.

Watching Sony's E3 preview video has left the crowd (and this reporter) genuinely perplexed. Norman Reedus plays as Sam Bridges, a post-apocalyptic courier tasked with delivering his cargo while "carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands," which seems to perhaps be a fetal version of himself? This game feels a lot like The Transporter meets Edge of Tomorrow. It certainly looks gorgeous, to be sure, but seriously what the what?

Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner also star in Kojima's latest genre-defining adventure game. There is no set release date yet, though the game is rumored to be hitting the PS4 console prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr