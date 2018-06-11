Watch the 'Death Stranding' gameplay footage to be even more confused

Watching Sony's E3 preview video has left the crowd (and this reporter) genuinely perplexed. Norman Reedus plays as Sam Bridges, a post-apocalyptic courier tasked with delivering his cargo while "carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands," which seems to perhaps be a fetal version of himself? This game feels a lot like The Transporter meets Edge of Tomorrow. It certainly looks gorgeous, to be sure, but seriously what the what?

Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner also star in Kojima's latest genre-defining adventure game. There is no set release date yet, though the game is rumored to be hitting the PS4 console prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

