FromSoftware is making a PSVR game called ‘Deracine'

When you think of FromSoftware, what comes to mind? Dark, grisly worlds and tense, strategic combat I imagine. Well, the developer is working on a new PlayStation VR game which seems to have none of those things. Déraciné is about a young girl in a boarding school who manages to summon a mysterious spirit and sets out to prove its existence while bonding with her fellow students. The so-called "story adventure" will be out later this year, and follows the announcement of cyber ninja adventure Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which is also being made by FromSoftware.