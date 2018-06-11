Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to put your art in 'Beyond Good and Evil 2'

From the moment a jazzy panda leading a marching band opened up Ubisoft's E3 stage, it was clear this would be a much livelier presentation than we've seen over the last few days. But after the gorgeous new trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 rolled, nobody was expecting the studio's leads to introduce...Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Ubisoft is partnering with his online creative community HitRecord to crowdsource a bunch of fan-made content that may end up in the game -- and you can jump on the collaboration's website to start creating now.