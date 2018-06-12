Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mike Blake / Reuters
save
Save
share

Dish expands Amazon Alexa voice control of its set-top boxes

You can now schedule recordings and launch apps with your voice.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mike Blake / Reuters

Last year, Dish launched an Amazon Alexa skill for its Hopper and Wally set-top boxes that allowed users to change the channel, search for shows or control playback with their voice. Now, the company is expanding its Alexa capabilities with the ability to set recordings, launch apps such as Pandora or Netflix and navigate Home, Guide, DVR, On Demand, Settings and Help menus on Hopper boxes.

You can see full list of Alexa integrations over on Dish's website, along with setup instructions to connect your Alexa-capable device to your box. It's always nice to see functionality added to our existing devices, and hands-free voice control is never a thing we're going to complain about.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr