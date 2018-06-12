Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

'Hollow Knight' hits the Nintendo Switch today

The Switch continues to collect indie hits.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

After a lengthy wait, the indie platformer Hollow Knight will arrive on the Switch today, Nintendo announced during its E3 Direct stream. It joins Axiom Verge and SteamWorld Dig 2 as one of the handful of independent 2D Metroidvania titles on the console, and we expect to see plenty more down the line, like the upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Nintendo also confirmed that Hollow Knight is coming with with all of its DLC, so you've got plenty of hacking and slashing to look forward to. The game was a hit on the PC, Mac and Linux, but this Switch release marks Hollow Knight's first time on consoles.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

In this article: av, E32018, gaming, nintendo
By Devindra Hardawar @devindra
Devindra has been obsessed with technology for as long as he can remember -- starting with the first time he ever glimpsed an NES. He spent several years fixing other people's computers before he started down the treacherous path of writing about technology. Mission accomplished?
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr