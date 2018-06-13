‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ will become a Netflix 'interactive story' (updated)

These might not be 'games' as we think of them. Sources told TechRadar that Minecraft: Story Mode will appear in a five-part episodic form and Netflix confirmed to them that the game will appear "in an adapted form." It may appear on the platform as early as later this year, and will be playable using any remote control with directional and select buttons -- ideally, users won't need any more hardware to enjoy. While that fits Telltale's titles which are mostly dialogue-driven anyway, TechRadar's sources implied that the few action sequences might not be included.

The setup should operate like Amazon's Fire TV service, which has carried Telltale games like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Guardians of the Galaxy for years. When reached, Telltale told Engadget that they do not comment on rumors. We've reached out to Netflix and will include their response when we hear back.

Update, 1:40PM ET: Immediately after this story was published, CNET released a report of its own with clarification from Netflix. As suspected, the Minecraft release will be an "interactive narrative story," similar to the stories the service has featured since last summer. The site also confirmed that the Stranger Things game from Telltale will not be on Netflix at all; instead, it sounds like a traditional Telltale release that will hit a variety of gaming platforms.