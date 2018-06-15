Gmail for iOS is using AI to prioritize your notifications

Mobile email notifications are a nightmare. You always have new email. So as part of its big Gmail redesign, Google is aiming to make alerts for its mobile apps more useful. Starting with the Gmail iOS app (and soon for Android), the company is rolling out notifications for high priority messages. It's powered by AI and machine learning to determine relevant emails. The feature first appeared in Google's Inbox app, something that's serving as a testbed for new capabilities before they roll out to the much larger Gmail audience.
Google says it'll take a few days to roll out the feature to iOS users. You can enable it by choosing "High priority only" from the notifications section of Gmail's settings section. The app will also make you aware of the feature with a popup (below).
Sure, this isn't a complete solution to email alert hell, but it's a good step forward. Now that the industry is finally taking a closer look at information overload and tech addiction -- it's a core goal of the next version of iOS -- hopefully we'll see more ways to help us work smarter.