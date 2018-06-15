Instagram won't tell you when someone screenshots your Stories

Instagram gave lurkers a small heart attack when it announced earlier this year that it's testing a feature that tells users if someone took a screenshot of their Stories. It was yet another page out of Snapchat's book, but one that was welcome for those who want to know if someone's creeping on them. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on which camp you belong to), the platform has told BuzzFeed News that it's no longer pushing through with its plan. It has officially stopped testing the feature and will no longer show that little pop-up notification, which lets you know that this specific person now has a record of your ephemeral post.