Steam's new data portal shows your shameful purchase history

Like other platforms and websites, Steam recently rolled out policy and product changes to comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). As part of those updates, it has also launched a new portal that puts all your data in one place -- and yes, it includes a list of all your games, including the ones you blindly purchased during sales that still sit unplayed and untouched in your library. It shows your subscriptions, the fund sources you used, tournament registrations and even the profiles you've reported over the years. You can also see your and your friends' activity feeds, your inventory, trades, uploaded content, broadcasts and chat messages.
Obviously, most of the information you'll find in the new page are data you can already access if you look around your account and dig through your history. It's not a life-changing feature by any means, but you can now simply go to the portal if there's anything specific you want to look up or if you just want to see if you did or bought anything in the past that will make the current you cringe.