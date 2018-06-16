Leica C-Lux brings style to long-zoom compact cameras

The similarity promises some solid performance, too, with 49-point fast autofocus, continuous shooting at 10 frames per second and 4K videos at up to 100Mbps (albeit with a 15-minute time limit). You can also rely on a 2.33-megapixel electronic viewfinder as well as Bluetooth and WiFi to transfer your photos.

Not surprisingly, you'll be paying a stiff premium for the looks and Leica's signature red dot. The C-Lux will cost you $1,050 when it arrives in mid-July, or a solid $250 more than the Lumix. That's utter overkill if you're purely interested in functionality, but it might be tantalizing if you're determined to get an all-purpose camera that stands out in a sea of drabness.