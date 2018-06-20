Hyundai and Audi team up on hydrogen fuel cell technology

Other automakers have made similar arrangements in the past. GM and Honda teamed up in 2013, going in on a fuel cell factory together last year. GM also recently started supplying Honda with its next-generation batteries. Toyota and BMW have also agreed to work together on green vehicle technology. Last year, Toyota, Honda and Nissan partnered with a handful of industrial firms in order to bring more hydrogen refuelling stations to Japan.

Hyundai and Audi's deal is a multi-year cross-licensing agreement and includes affiliates like Kia and Audi's parent company Volkswagen. "This agreement is another example of Hyundai's strong commitment to creating a more sustainable future whilst enhancing consumers' lives with hydrogen-powered vehicles, the fastest way to a truly zero-emission world," Euisun Chung, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Company, said in a statement. "We are confident that the Hyundai Motor Group-Audi partnership will successfully demonstrate the vision and benefits of [fuel cell electric vehicles] to the global society."