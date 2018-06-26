Instagram's group video chat hits your phone today

The video chat automatically adjusts as more people are added to a maximum of five participants, yourself included. You can minimize a video call in progress to a small window and scroll through the rest of the app, which should please the multitaskers out there.While that's being rolled out, Instagram has also revamped the Explore tab, keeping the tile-style look but expanding the topics to include sports, movies and a section curated especially for you based on past behavior.

No Instagram update would be complete without more camera effects. Today's batch includes new ones designed by Ariana Grande, Buzzfeed, Liza Koshy and the NBA. All these features should be available on Android and iOS starting today, according to Instagram's blog post.