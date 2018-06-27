Beats co-founders lose $25 million royalty lawsuit

Lawyers for Beats didn't comment. Lamar's lawyer was unsurprisingly "happy" with the result, even if it fell well short of the $130 million target.

It's not certain how much Dre and Iovine will have to pay. Something tells us they won't face too much hardship, though. Lamar filed his lawsuit mere months before Apple acquired Beats in May 2014 -- $25.2 million is practically a rounding error for the headphone brand in 2018. This is big news for Lamar, of course, but for Beats it mainly closes a messy chapter in the company's history.