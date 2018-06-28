Amazon buys an online pharmacy to beef up its healthcare offering

PillPack is an online pharmacy geared towards people who take daily prescriptions. It offers home delivery service and packaging that is pre-sorted per dose.

Last year, there was speculation that Amazon was looking to enter the healthcare industry by buying an online pharmacy. Then, earlier this year, the online retail giant teamed up with Warren Buffet and JPMorgan Chase to launch some sort of healthcare company intent on improving the quality of care while reducing rampant costs. This is just the latest move signaling Amazon is serious about this new venture.