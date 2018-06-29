The newest ISS 'crew member' will be a flying robot with AI

It was designed to display repair instructions on screen with just a voice command to keep an astronaut's hands free to fix what needs to be fixed, for instance. CIMON will also be able to display procedures for experiments and pretty much serve as the space station's autonomous, voice-controlled database. Before it can do everything it was created for, though, it has to be able to pass a few tests after it arrives on the ISS.

German astronaut Alexander Gerst will use CIMON for experiments with crystals and a Rubik's cube, as well as to conduct a medical experiment where it will serve as a flying camera. IBM actually trained CIMON's AI using Gerst's voice, and the current version of the robot responds to his commands specifically. It will help space agencies around the world figure out whether AI support is feasible or even advisable for future use on long-duration missions.

The used Falcon 9 rocket carrying CIMON and the astronauts' supplies and new scientific instruments could be blasting off very soon. It's scheduled to launch today, June 29th, at 5:42 AM EDT unless it gets scrubbed due to weather conditions or other concerns.