AI-enabled Guess store helps you create an ensemble

There's more tech behind the scenes, too. Each item in the store carries Bluetooth, RFID and motion sensors to automatically display them on the smart mirror. And if you want to try something on, you just have to pick it on the mirror -- staff know to collect whatever you're interested in and bring it to you. If you've ever hated carrying a mountain of clothing into the changing room, this might be your dream.

Unfortunately, you'll probably have to plan a short-notice trip to try this for yourself in the near future. Guess and Alibaba are showcasing FashionAI in a concept store on Hong Kong Polytechnic University's campus between now and July 7th. The demo also ties heavily into Alibaba's own shopping services (such as Taobao and Tmall), so it'd need significant reworking for many other countries. With that in mind, it's a good sneak peek at how AI could reduce your clothes shopping time from hours to minutes -- at least, if you're not too exacting.