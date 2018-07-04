Nintendo Switch gets SNK's arcade games this November

SNK is celebrating its 40th birthday with a triumphant return to the golden age of arcade games -- with a modern twist. On November 13, the creator is launching a bevy of retro games for Nintendo Switch, including Alpha Mission, Ikari Warriors, Athena, Guerrilla War and Vanguard, among others. There's more to be announced, too, although the titles already confirmed can be pre-ordered now as part of the Switch-exclusive pack.