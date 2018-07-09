Sony's $999 Xperia XZ2 Premium pre-order includes $279 earbuds

The smartphone reaches the US on July 30th. As before, the Premium revolves around its 4K HDR display -- you can capture and play videos with the same quality you'd expect to see on a nice TV. You can also count on 6GB of RAM and a dual camera that promises better low-light photography than you'd get from the regular XZ2. Otherwise, you're getting familiar XZ2 features like the Snapdragon 845 chip and 960FPS slow-motion 1080p video. This won't sway you if you're content with a lower resolution screen and run-of-the-mill video recording. If you want HDR everything or prefer Sony's take on Android, however, you might want to give this a closer look.