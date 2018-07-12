'The Walking Dead' AR game adds some horror to your walk home

Unlike Pokémon Go though, it doesn't sound like you'll be out of luck if you live in a rural area. "That was a concern we had," AMC's Clayton Neuman told Variety. "The fanbase is huge and diverse and they aren't just in urban areas. So no matter where you are you should have plenty to do, plenty of missions that spawn around you."

The Walking Dead: Our World is available on the App Store and Google Play right now.