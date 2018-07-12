'The Walking Dead' AR game adds some horror to your walk home

It's summertime in the Western hemisphere, which means sidewalks and parks are full of folks catching Pokêmon with their phones. If you'd rather be the prey, though, maybe give The Walking Dead: Our World a chance then. The free-to-play AMC-licensed shooter uses augmented reality to put you in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. As you play you'll unlock new weapons, and stars from the show will help out in battle including Rick, Daryl and Michonne.
Unlike Pokémon Go though, it doesn't sound like you'll be out of luck if you live in a rural area. "That was a concern we had," AMC's Clayton Neuman told Variety. "The fanbase is huge and diverse and they aren't just in urban areas. So no matter where you are you should have plenty to do, plenty of missions that spawn around you."
The Walking Dead: Our World is available on the App Store and Google Play right now.