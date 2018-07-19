This day in Engadget history: The iPhone jailbreak era begins

Engadget has been around for 14 years and counting, which means our archives contain a veritable treasure trove of technology history. From notable reviews and news to the more mundane or ridiculous finds from across the internet, there's a lot to explore here. "This Day in Engadget History" will take you on a historical voyage as we look at what made the headlines in years past. Join us, won't you?

It's definitely been a while since anyone seriously needed to jailbreak their iPhone. While undoubtedly some people still do, it seems like there's little need now that we've seen the tenth anniversary of the iOS App Store. There are plenty of apps these days and a whole different OS (Google's Android) for those who want something a little more customizable.