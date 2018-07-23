Spotify uses your listening history to find festival tickets

There's a waiting list feature for festivals that have yet to offer tickets (up to a year in the future).

The collaboration has an immediate appeal: it might help you find a new favorite festival, or even give you ideas for vacations that you wouldn't have considered in the past. Festicket also sees this as just the beginning of its larger plans. Ultimately, it's hoping that its database of 1,000-plus festivals will become an "intelligent engine" for event discovery. There's a strong financial incentive for Festicket in this, of course, but it could also prove very useful if you want to check out distant festivals without the logistical headaches of finding your own hotels and flights.