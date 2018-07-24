Vizio's super bright P-Series Quantum TV is now available

You can finally get your hands on Vizio's flagship 2018 4K TV, the 65-inch P-Series Quantum, starting today. The $2,100 set is the company's most advanced TV yet, with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a sleek new bezel-less design. It also packs in 192 local dimming zones, compared to 100 from the previous P-Series set. That helps the Quantum TV reach its high brightness, and it also improves contrast and black levels. In a brief demo a few months ago, the P-Series Quantum offered a noticeable improvement in image quality from the earlier line.
But as I mentioned back then, its strongest competition comes from Vizio's other models, which are now cheaper and more feature-packed. The standard 65-inch P-series is now just $1,300, while the 70-inch mid-range M-series is $1,500. If you're looking for the best that Vizio has to offer, the Quantum is your best bet. But if you're looking for a good deal, you've got plenty of other options as well. You'll find the P-Series Quantum at retailers like Best Buy, Sam's Club and Costco today.