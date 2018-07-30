Harley-Davidson plans to debut its electric motorcycle in 2019

The news comes as part of Harley-Davidson's self-described accelerated strategy to inspire the next generation of bikers with its products. The LiveWire is being hailed as "the first in a broad, no-clutch 'twist and go' portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of the sport," wrote the company in a press release. The image in the release is only a prototype and has the typical disclaimers saying that it's not for sale yet, might have different features when produced and may not be available in every market. In addition, there are two more electric models — a lighter, dirt-bike-styled model and an odd, city commuter/moped-style bike, both set to release in 2022.

Non-electric bikes in the Harley-Davidson lineup include the company's first adventure touring model, the Pan America 1250, set to launch in 2020, a 975cc Streetfighter model, also for 2020, and a future custom motorcycle that features "stripped down" styling and 1250cc of power, set to release in 2021.