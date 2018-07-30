Lyft's personal subscription locks in the cost of your favorite trip

The feature is available across the US starting today, and there's no long-term commitment. You can invoke the Personal Plan only for busy months, in other words. The monthly rate varies -- we saw an example of $8 per month, that's not necessarily what you'll pay.

This is only really a bargain if you're a creature of habit who makes several trips to the same place each and every month, but can't use a carpooling option like Lyft Line. It's still more affordable than the $200 or more that some Lyft customers were seeing in the All-Access test, though. And it certainly makes sense for the company -- this could give it a steadier source of income from passengers who might otherwise skip rides or look to alternative transportation options.