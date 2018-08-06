Negan from 'The Walking Dead' is coming to 'Tekken 7'

Negan might be tied up in the latest season of The Walking Dead, but that doesn't mean he can't bash a few skulls in the latest Tekken video game. That's right, the iconic Saviors leader (and archenemy of Rick Grimes and company) is coming to Tekken 7 as part of the game's season two DLC pass. Bandai Namco revealed the character in a teaser video released during the annual EVO fighting game tournament. There was no gameplay, though, just a hint of Negan's leather jacket, red scarf and lethal baseball bat, Lucille, as well as a few lines delivered by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.