'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' turns your Switch into a Nintendo iPod

In terms of how music interacts with gameplay, you can adjust the frequency at which a song will appear on each stage, and each stage will play music from the entire series said stage is based on. For example, in this morning's Direct presentation, Nintendo said that so long as you're playing on a Legend of Zelda-themed stage, any song in the soundtrack related to Zelda will play -- not just those crafted specifically for the arena you're brawling in.

Want to start crafting playlists right now? You'll have to wait until the game's December 7th release date for that. But right now you can head to the game's website to hear snippets of the soundtrack, with Nintendo promising more will be added "basically every week."