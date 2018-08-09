Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 has a much more useful DeX desktop mode

For one, you no longer have to dock your phone into a separate device. DeX mode will simply turn on when you connect an HDMI to USB-C adapter to the Note 9 and any monitor. This time around, Samsung is aiming for a second screen experience with DeX, instead of trying to mimic a desktop. The Note 9 still functions normally in this mode, and you can launch an app to use it as a trackpad and virtual keyboard with the monitor. The idea is that you can use the extra screen to play a video or presentation while using the phone as you usually would.

Honestly, that alone seems more functional than the past DeX attempts. Last year, I questioned why anyone would want a phone that acts as a desktop. Unless you have a keyboard and monitor set up somewhere for regular usage, it just doesn't make much sense. (And even then, you're better off getting a cheap standalone PC.) But if DeX is just a second screen experience that requires carrying around a small HDMI adapter, all of a sudden it becomes your best travel companion. You can use it to power streaming video while you're sitting in a hotel, or stuck in a remote office without a functional PC. And if you need to do some serious typing, you can easily connect a portable Bluetooth keyboard.

Technically, the Galaxy Note 9's DeX mode should work with any USB-C to HDMI adapter, but of course Samsung is pushing its own gear as the best method. The new DeX also works with the Galaxy Tab S4, which is useful if you need a bigger canvas for drawing and taking notes.

