We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event!

When it's time to unveil some flashy new hardware, Samsung is known for taking things way over the top. Today's event just might take the cake, though: the company is going to officially reveal its new (and thoroughly leaked) Galaxy Note 9 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, a 19,000 seat arena that's best known for basketball games and massive concerts. Will Samsung's news be big enough to fill all this space? Well, we're about to find out: the show starts in earnest at 11AM Eastern\/8AM Pacific, so lock your browser window here and join us for the ride.\n\nFollow all the latest news from Galaxy Unpacked 2018 here!