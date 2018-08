Felix takes his hand to the soldering iron, picks up Beagleboard.org's Pocket Beagle and assembles a drum sequencer with the help of the Bela Mini audio cape. With a laser-engraved case, hands-on assistance from S. Astrid Bin and a custom-designed input-output matrix for driving the LEDs, Felix puts it all together with C++. Have you made an electronics audio device, or a project with the Pocket Beagle? Let the team know on the element14 Community.