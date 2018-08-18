Show More Results

Image credit: Getty
Ask Engadget: Where can I find tech deals for students?

Whether you're looking for hardware or software, there are lots of ways for students to catch a break.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Personal Computing
Getty

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to us from a student looking to find the best discounts and deals on hardware and software. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

As a student, I am obviously looking to get the most tech for my money. I know that Microsoft offers some student discounts. What other tech companies offer deals for students (on either hardware or software)? Is there a list somewhere or do you have any suggestions on where to start?

Kris Naudus

Kris Naudus
Senior Editor

A few cell phone carriers offer student discounts, so check their websites for possible discounts. Also, Best Buy has some student deals (although the selection is largely limited to the house brand, Insignia).

Devindra Hardawar

Devindra Hardawar
Senior Editor

It's hard to say which company is best for deals, since they tend to be seasonal. In general, if you're looking for PCs, keep an eye on Dell, HP and Microsoft's online stores: They often run back-to-school sales.

In terms of general retailers, I'm a huge fan of Newegg, which has been a reliable PC seller since the '90s. (I still have my order history there from 2001, with all of the parts I used to build my first desktop.) And of course, there's always Amazon and Best Buy.

If you're aiming to save money, here are a few things to keep in mind: Don't be afraid of refurbished items. They're often significantly cheaper and come with manufacturer warranties. (Floor models could be riskier, since they haven't been repaired and repackaged.) Also, start using deal sites like Slickdeals.net. Their community obsessively follows discounts, and they can alert you when a particular item goes on sale. If that's too overwhelming, check out the deals from our friends at Wirecutter. They do a great job of focusing on meaningful deals on products you'll actually want.

Check out our complete 2018 back-to-school guide and find all of our student-friendly buying advice right here!

