Watch NVIDIA's GeForce RTX launch right here at 12PM ET!

For the 2080 Ti, expect big performance bumps, thanks to the first ever use of GDDR6 memory, along with a beastly 4,352 CUDA cores. You'll reportedly pay around $1,000 for the card and more in power bills, as the 2080 Ti reportedly gulps 285 watts of power.

NVIDIA will reportedly also unveil the GeForce GTX 2070 and 2060. To give an idea of performance, the latter packs the punch of the current NVIDIA GTX 1080, according to some leaked tests. To find out if all of this is accurate, tune in below at 12:00 PM ET (mid-day) or hit NVIDIA's Twitch channel.