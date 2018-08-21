Leica's M10-P rangefinder has an ultra-quiet mechanical shutter

Other features are mostly cosmetic, as Leica has eliminated the famous "red dot" on the front of the camera, as it has done with past "P" models. If you really want to flaunt the brand, there's now script engraving on the top.

Most DSLR and mirrorless lovers would scoff at M-series cameras, with their wonky optical viewfinders that date back to the 1910s, though a Visoflex EVF is optional. With a modern 24-megapixel sensor and 50,000 max ISO that offers excellent low-light performance, the M10-P does have nice specs. However, it lacks things you'd expect on a modern camera, like 4K video (it doesn't shoot video at all) and continuous shooting.

Then there's the $7,995 price tag, which doesn't even include a lens -- and Leica M-lenses are unbelievably costly. Despite all that, Leica's M-series cameras are popular with professional photographers and rich aficionados, thanks in part to the pure simplicity and fantastic build quality. If you're seeking extra discretion and have the cash, it's now on sale.