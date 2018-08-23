Sony's new PS4 remote automatically links up with your A/V gear

Otherwise, it looks and costs (at $30) much like its predecessor. The layout is almost identical, though it does opt for more centralized 'share' and 'options' buttons along with a new volume control in the center. But if you're looking to replace an old one or are tired of yanking around your gamepad to manage your movies and shows, the PS4 Cloud Remote could be for you. Buy it at GameStop or Amazon to get a 30-day trial of PS Vue Core plan.