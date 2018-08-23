Fire near Tesla's Fremont plant extinguished quickly

This evening firefighters responded to a structure fire burning near Tesla's Fremont plant, with initial reports indicating it started in a cardboard pile and spread to the grass. While pictures from the air posted by local news station KTVU showed a tent-like structure burning, is not the tent built recently to house an additional Model 3 production line.

According to a Tesla spokesperson, "some cardboard and shipping materials" being prepared for recycling were the source. The Fremont Fire department tweeted that the fire has been extinguished, and didn't report any injuries.

Tesla: