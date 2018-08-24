Curtiss' second electric motorcycle boasts a so-called V8 battery

Given that electric-powered bikes have dwelled in the background of the automotive scene since the 1890s, it's about time that motorcycle manufacturers took the hint from the explosion of EV cars and trucks to launch their own versions. Classic American cycle company Curtiss introduced its all-electric Zeus concept in May, and today, they've unveiled their follow-up, the appropriately-named Hera -- which the company claims has the "'world's first V8 battery." Which, yes, is nonsense, but given that the Zeus boasts one upwards of 14.4 kWh, this new motorcycle could pack a lot of power.
Hera will have the E-Twin motor that's set to debut with the Zeus, but the battery is the figurative and literal centerpiece: The design is based on the V8 motorcycle that Glenn Curtiss used to reach 136.3 mph in January 1907 to set the land speed record and win the title of "Fastest Man on Earth." The Hera swaps out combustion cylinders for high-density lithium-ion batteries, and the company's press release promises the bike will deliver greater speed than the century-old bike it takes after.
Curtiss' officially-labeled 'Hot Rod Gods' look to compete with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire bike, which is slated to debut it in 2019. The Zeus is supposed to enter production in 2019 to ensure a 2020 model year, while Curtiss hasn't revealed when the Hera will come out, nor any of its specs.