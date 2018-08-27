Spear-toting robot can guard coral reefs against invasive lionfish

The bot attaches to an existing submersible robot and relies on computer vision (trained with thousands of photos) to spot examples of the invasive species and jab them with one of its eight spears. Each spear tip is detachable and buoyant, so any successful kill sends the fish to the surface. The machine is well-suited to the realities of the ocean, too -- it's both resistant to saltwater corrosion and uses an airtight chamber to maintain buoyancy after every spear use.

WPI's automaton isn't ready for service yet. A follow-up group of students will work on a navigation system that can help the robot create a 3D search grid. If that's successful, though, the robot could become a valuable part of reef defense that spares humans from getting involved until (and unless) they have no other choice.