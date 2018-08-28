Reason Compact puts a free music synthesizer on your phone

The company isn't so optimistic as to assume that you'll create club bangers entirely on your phone. This is a "slice" of Reason, it said. Instead, you're encouraged to work on rough projects and send them to Reason 10 or Europa VST for some proper polish. It also offers support for Ableton Link, Inter-app Audio and Allihoopa if you're eager to team up with other music makers.

Even if you're not a fan of the stripped-down feature set, you probably won't complain about the price -- it's free. Unlike many synth apps, you won't have to pay $20 or more just to experiment. Propellerhead clearly sees this as a gateway app that might either get you to splurge on Reason for the desktop or stick with it if you've been considering alternatives.