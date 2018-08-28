What's on TV: 'Ozark' and 'Jack Ryan'

This week Jason Bateman returns in season two of Ozark, while Amazon drops the first season of its high-profile Jack Ryan adaptation. Janelle James, Josh Johnson and Matteo Lane are among several comedians adding 15 minute sets in part two of Netflix's The Comedy Lineup, while it also premieres a new film, The Laws of Thermodynamics. For movie fans there's Upgrade, while Lebron James kicks off his new series The Shop on HBO. DayZ follows the path of PUBG into the Xbox Early Access program, and college football will get rolling this weekend. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Upgrade
- Bride of Chucky
- Child's Play 2
- Child's Play 3
- Bound
- Tag
- The Flash (S4)
- Brainscan
- RBG
- Book Club
- Creature from the Black Lagoon: Complete Legacy Collection
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Bad North (PS4, Xbox One)
- Strange Brigade (PS4, Xbox One)
- DayZ (Xbox One Game Preview)
- 3on3 FreeStyle (Xbox One, PS4)
- Bow to Blood (PS VR)
- Catch & Release (PS VR)
- Claybook (PS4)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Donut County (PS4, Xbox One)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4)
- Firewall Zero Hour (PS VR)
- NBA 2K19: The Prelude (8/31 - Xbox One, PS4)
Tuesday
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Jeff Ross presents Roast Battle (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns, HBO, 10 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- WNBA Playoffs: Mercury vs. Storm, ESPN2, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
- Making It, NBC, 10 PM
- Hard to Kill, Discovery, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Shop (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM
- 24/7: Canelo/GGG 2 (season premiere), HBO, 11:30 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Alone Together (season finale), Freeform, 8 & 8:30 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Catfish: The TV Show (season finale), MTV, 9 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 9 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Robot Wars, Science, 10 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 9 & 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
Friday
- Ozark (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Comedy Lineup, Netflix, 3 AM
- Paradise PD (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Undercover Law, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Laws of Thermodynamics, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ultimate Beastmaster (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Inside the Criminal Mind, Netflix, 3 AM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- WNBA Playoffs: Dream vs. Mystics, ESPNews, 8 PM
- The Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Whistleblower (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
- WNBA Playoffs: Storm vs. Mercury, ESPNews, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- ELeague CS: Go 2018 Preview, TBS, 11 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO, 11:30 PM
- Random Acts of Flyness, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Monkey Twins, Netflix, 3 AM
- La Catedral del Mar, Netflix, 3 AM
- Louisville vs. Alabama college football, ABC, 8 PM
- Mission Galapagos, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- F1 Italian GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM
- Miami vs. LSU college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- He's Watching, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]