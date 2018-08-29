Acer's latest Swift laptops are thinner and lighter than ever

The new 15-inch model comes with 8th gen Core i5 or i7 processors, 8 or 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of solid-state storage and Intel's UHD Graphics 630 GPU. The existing 14-inch model will soon be updated with the latest Intel chips, but the new 15-inch Swift 5 launches in Europe in November starting at €1,099, and in the US in January next year from $1,099.

Acer also teased an updated model of the Swift 7 at its IFA press conference, claiming it was to become both the thinnest and lightest 14-inch laptop on the market. It looked to have a significantly smaller footprint than the last Swift 7 announced at CES (15 percent smaller, by the company's calculations), primarily thanks to a near bezel-less design. Acer also said it would feature Intel's 8th gen Core i7 processor and be less than 1cm (0.4 inches) thick and weigh less than 2.2 pounds (1kg). What we don't know, however, is when it'll be available and more importantly, how much the wafer-like laptop is likely to cost.

