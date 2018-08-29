Acer's new Windows Mixed Reality headset has detachable parts

We'll bet neat freaks and those who like taking their own headsets to friends' places for game nights -- it only takes about 10 minutes to set up after connecting to a Windows Mixed Reality-ready PC -- would give the design a thumbs up, as well. It probably helps that buyers can also choose to get a soft head strap instead of a hard one, so they can toss it into the washing machine.

In addition to having detachable components, the model also features a patented sound pipe design that directs sounds from the built-in speakers to the users' ears. That way, they don't have to wear headphones and be completely unaware of their surroundings in a public setting. Like the first Windows headset Acer released, this one also has cameras on the front that track users' movements and head position, eliminating the need for external sensors its rivals require. As for the display, it has two 2.89-inch LCD screens with a wide 100-degree field of view, a 2880 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OJO 500 will be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in November for $399/€499. Those are merely the base prices, though, and don't include upgrades and optional accessories like its Bluetooth-enabled motion controllers.

