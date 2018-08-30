Google's Home Max premium speaker launches in the UK

It also features Google's new AI-powered technology called "Smart Sound," which allows sounds to adapt to the speaker's environment. Just place the device wherever you want, and it'll tune itself to deliver the best sound possible. You can also access Google Assistant using Home Max, of course, though if that's all you want to do, the company's cheaper speakers are probably good enough. Home Max is now available from the Google Store and from John Lewis stores (exclusively) for £399.