HTC's U12 Life has a slick half-and-half texture finish

The U12 Life has decent power and should go far on a charge, thanks to the Snapdragon 636 processor and 3,600 mAh battery. It also packs a 6.0-inch 18:9 widescreen 1,080 x 2,160 display, up to 6GB of RAM, a microSD expansion slot and a headphone jack. HTC said it supports Cat 11 LTE download speeds up to 600Mbps, but you'll not likely ever see those. All told, it looks like a decent phone for photography enthusiasts looking for something a little different. It'll be coming to the UK (but not America) soon for £299 (about $390).