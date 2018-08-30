Lenovo’s ‘Jedi Challenges’ will let you do battle in AR as Kylo Ren

Lenovo has announced an upcoming Dark Side Expansion for its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR game, a free update that will let players battle Yoda, Rey and others as Kylo Ren. Additionally, Jedi Challenges' multiplayer mode will also now include Ship Battles, a local multiplayer experience where players command Empire and Rebel fleets in a PvP real-time strategy game. Along with added gameplay features, Lenovo is also releasing a limited-edition Lightsaber Controller, just like the one Kylo Ren uses in the films, that glows while users are playing.
The Dark Side Expansion will be available October 1st and the Limited Edition Kylo Ren Lightsaber will be available this winter for $100.
Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!