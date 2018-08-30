Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme will tempt you away from a MacBook Pro

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme features a 15.6-inch display, which is a step up from the Carbon X1's 14-inch screen. It's configurable with either a 1080p or 4K Touchscreen panel, both of which have Dolby Vision support. Lenovo claims it also supports 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut, which makes it a compelling option for artists. And speaking of Dolby, there's also Atmos audio support for headphones.

Based on my brief time with it, the X1 Extreme is noticeably heftier than the Carbon. It weighs 3.75 pounds with the 1080p screen, or a bit over four pounds with the 4K display. The latter is on par with the MacBook Pro 15, as well as most its PC competitors, so it's not a huge surprise. They keyboard and overall build quality also felt as solid as you'd expect. It was also nice to see a wide variety of ports, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 connections, two USB 3.1 ports, and an SD card reader.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme will start at $1,900 and will be available in September.

