Facebook sues BlackBerry over voice messaging patent infringement

In the latest battle in the patent war between Facebook and BlackBerry, the social networking giant is suing the phone maker over alleged infringement of six patents, including one related to a voice messaging feature in BBM Enterprise. Facebook asked for a trial to resolve the matter and is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, which it filed in San Francisco federal court.
Facebook claims BlackBerry also violated a patent related to the way in which mobile devices deliver images and audio, as well as patents concerning GPS data management and security. Earlier this year, BlackBerry filed suit against Facebook, claiming that the company infringed mobile messaging patents in Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.