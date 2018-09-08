Ask Engadget: Which devices are easiest to sanitize?

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.
We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question asks about how to keep smartphones squeaky clean and sanitized. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!
I'm a medical student, and I'm in and out of different hospital and clinic rooms. The reality is, students and doctors all have their phones will them pretty much constantly: in pockets, in use throughout the hospital, and with or without gloves on. When I think about it, it actually can be kind of gross. My question is: What smartphones and smartwatches are easiest to clean effectively, or what accessories make it easy to sanitize or otherwise protect them? Of course, it would be nice if they also looked good (because why buy the new iPhone if you're going to put a clunky case on it, right?).